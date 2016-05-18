My Basket | Checkout

Roger Casement committed to trial 18 May 1916

Posted on May 18, 2016

Sir Roger Casement was committed to trial to face Treason

Casement and Bailey High Treason trial 18.05.1916

Extract Cork Examiner 18 May 1916

After an investigation of only three days the charge of high treason against Sir Roger Casement and the Irish ex-soldier, Daniel Julian Bailey, concluded as far as the Police Court stage is concerned this afternoon with their committal for trial before the Lord Chief Justice. The proceedings ended quite uneventfully, and naturally after Sir John Dickinson had spent the day hearing the statements of a number of witnesses whose evidence was necessary to complete the case for the Crown

The Court was crowded throughout the day, many of those who stood at the back of the court being women. In the morning chief interest centred about the expert evidence of two soldiers, a Russian officer and a British soldier, directed towards the nature of the arms and maps found in Ireland in connection with the case. The Russian witness identified one of the rifles as the product of the Russian Imperial works, while a cartridge clip was also found to be of Russian origin. Lieut-Colonel Gordon of the  War Office, gave some striking information as to the completeness of the maps of Ireland which were exhibited, and as to points of similarity between them and the Gorman war maps.

To continue reading download the pages below; I have selected pages from the Belfast Newsletter, Irish Examiner and the Irish Independent from the 18 May 1916

We hope you enjoy them!

Belfast Newsletter 18 May 1916      Irish Independent Archvies      Cork Examiner 18 May 1916 Daniel J Bailey & Sir Casements trial     Freemans Journal 18 MAY 1916

Read every page from over 61 newspapers spanning 300 years. Read the events of the day as they unfold with a subscription to Irish Newspaper Archives.

Contact Us   https://www.irishnewsarchive.com/subscribe?cur=EUR          https://www.facebook.com/INArchive/

Freemans Journal Thursday 18.05.1916 Page 3 Irish Examiner Thursday 18.05.1916 Page 5 - 3 Irish Independent MAy 18 1916 Page 3 Belfast Newsletter Thursday 18.05.1916 Page 5

 

This entry was posted in Fact of the week and was tagged with High Treason, Casement, Easter Rising 1916, Sir Roger Casement, eASTER RISING, easter proclamation, easter-war, Roger Casement, Easter Rebellion by Andrew Martin. ← Previous Next →

Comments
Blog Search
Recent Posts
Archives
RSS Feed RSS Feed
Contact Us
Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions