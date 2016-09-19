Dr Ciarán Reilly Irish Famine Research

Dr Ciarán Reilly is one of Ireland's leading researchers in the area of the Great Irish Famine and Ireland's historic houses and estates.

A member of the International Network of Irish Famine Studies, In 2014 Dr Reilly published two monographs, The Irish Land Agent, 1830-1860: the case of King’s County and Strokestown and the Great Irish Famine.

Dr Ciarán Reilly,

Dr Reilly’s research has contributed to a number of significant public events including lectures, seminars, conferences and a variety of media engagements. In May 2014 Dr Reilly played a significant role in the successful hosting of the National Famine Commemoration at Strokestown Park. In addition to organising the Commemoration Lecture Series and the ‘Famine faces from county Roscommon’ exhibition, Dr Reilly also conceived and compiled the data for the Memorial Wall which was unveiled by An Taoiseach Enda Kenny, TD. He has also helped establish the now annual International Famine Conference at Strokestown Park. Dr Reilly is also editor of Offaly Heritage, the journal of the Offaly History Society.

His Publications include:

Books

Edited Volumes

editor, The Famine Irish: emigration and the Great Hunger (Dublin, 2016)

editor with Christine Kinealy & Jason King, Women and the Great Hunger in Ireland (forthcoming, Quinnipiac University, 2016)

Chapters in books