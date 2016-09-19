Dr Ciarán Reilly Irish Famine Research

Dr Ciarán Reilly is one of Ireland's leading researchers in the area of the Great Irish Famine and Ireland's historic houses and estates.
A member of the International Network of Irish Famine Studies, In 2014 Dr Reilly published two monographs, The Irish Land Agent, 1830-1860: the case of King’s County and Strokestown and the Great Irish Famine.
Dr Reilly’s research has contributed to a number of significant public events including lectures, seminars, conferences and a variety of media engagements. In May 2014 Dr Reilly played a significant role in the successful hosting of the National Famine Commemoration at Strokestown Park. In addition to organising the Commemoration Lecture Series and the ‘Famine faces from county Roscommon’ exhibition, Dr Reilly also conceived and compiled the data for the Memorial Wall which was unveiled by An Taoiseach Enda Kenny, TD. He has also helped establish the now annual International Famine Conference at Strokestown Park. Dr Reilly is also editor of Offaly Heritage, the journal of the Offaly History Society.
His Publications include:
Books
- Strokestown and the Great Irish Famine (Dublin, 2014)
- The Irish Land Agent, 1830-1860: the case of King's County (Dublin, 2014)
- John Plunket Joly anthe Great Famine in King's County (Dublin, 2012)
- Edenderry, county Offaly and the Downshire estate, 1790-1800 (Dublin, 2007)
Edited Volumes
- editor, The Famine Irish: emigration and the Great Hunger (Dublin, 2016)
- editor with Christine Kinealy & Jason King, Women and the Great Hunger in Ireland (forthcoming, Quinnipiac University, 2016)
Chapters in books
- ‘Aspects of Agency: John Ross Mahon, Accommodation and Resistance on the Strokestown Estate, 1845–51' in Enda Delaney and Brendan MacSuibhne, Power and Hunger: Popular politics in Ireland’s Great Famine, 1845-1852 (forthcoming, New York, 2015)
- ‘A middleman in the 1840s: Charles Carey and the Leinster estate ‘ in Patrick Cosgrove, Terence Dooley & Karol Mullaney Dignam (eds), Aspects of Irish aristocratic life: Essays on the FitzGerald’s and Carton House (Dublin, 2014), pp 178-87
- ‘King’s County during the Great Famine: Poverty and plenty’ in John Crowley, Mike Murphy and William Smyth (eds), Atlas of the Great Irish Famine (Cork, 2012),pp 349-54
- ‘Clearing the estate to fill the workhouse: King’s County land agents and the Irish Poor Law Act of 1838’ in Virginia Crossman and Peter Gray (eds) Poverty and welfare in Ireland 1838-1948 (Dublin, 2011), pp 145-63
- ‘The burning of country houses in Co. Offaly during the revolutionary period, 1920-23’ in Terence Dooley and Christopher Ridgeway (eds) The Irish Country House: its past, present and future (Dublin, 2011), pp 110-133