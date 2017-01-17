First Divorce Granted in Ireland 17.January.1997

This day 20 years ago the first divorce since the times of Brehon laws was granted in the High Court in Dublin yesterday, a month ahead of divorce legislation.
The High Court judge Mr Justice Barron made legal history when he granted the first divorce granted by the State since the 1995 referendum. Download the article from the Irish Examiner 17.01.1997 below.
The application was made under the Constitution which was amended by the 1995 divorce referendum. The Family Law (Divorce) Act 1996 was then passed by the Dail but will not come into effect until February.
On the 27th February 1997 the The Family Law (Divorce) Act 1996 came into affect with a disastrous start. See the below newspaper articles from the Irish Independent and the Irish Examiner.
