Jay Michael Cashman tie the knot with his film producer Christy Jean Scott 01.02.1999

31.01.1999 Jay Cashman and Christy Jean Scott tie the knot in extreme style. The picturesque village of Adare, Co. Limerick, provided the ideal setting for a wedding befitting a king or queen at the weekend.

Irish American business tycoon, Jay Michael Cashman (45) from Boston, splashed out a reported £250,000 to tie the knot with his film producer sweetheart, Christy Jean Scott (25), in a glittering ceremony performed in the 15th century ruined Franciscan Abbey on Saturday. It was also an historic occasion as it was the first wedding in the abbey located on the grounds of Adare Manor Golf Club in 500 years!

