Munster Express Archive Update

The Munster Express 1860 - Current

The Munster Express is one of Ireland's leading regional newspapers founded in 1860 by the Fisher family. In 1880 the Munster Express was bought by Mr. Edward Walsh and is still owned and run by the Walsh Family today.

You can now enjoy more of the Munster Express through the Irish Newspaper Archives gateway! We have just uploaded another 69 years of newspaper content to the archive. Full list below.

To celebrate this content update we have made the first Edition of the newspaper available to download for FREE!!

Munster Express History

Mr. Edward Walsh also owned The Waterford Daily Mail, and four weekly newspapers. In 1907 Mr Edward Walsh purchased a premises on the The Quay and merged all of the titles into one paper to compete against the rising distribution of the Dublin daily papers. The Munster Express is still printed from The Quays property.

Munster Express Content Update

1860 - 1907 / 1909 - 1910 / 1912 / 1914 - 1915 / 1917 - 1919 / 1921 / 1925 / 1941 / 1943 / 1951

1957 / 1966 / 1970 / 1974 - 1979

Munster Express Saturday, July 07, 1860 Full Edition

