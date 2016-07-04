Independence Day Fourth of July

The 4th of July is America's Independence day and on this day in 1776 the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence which declared that the thirteen American colonies regard themselves as a new nation, the United States of America and that they were no longer ruled by the British Empire.

Irish - American

The Irish have played their fair share in helping to shape and build many of America's great cities and have enriched the multi-cultural society that is the USA. The bond between our two countries can clearly be seen in the welcoming that we give to all those from the states to our shores. Over the years we have had some memorable visits from America's Presidents.

